Tractor Trailer Carrying Grapes Rolls Over, Causing Delays on Mass. Pike

Delays are expected on the Massachusetts Turnpike throughout the morning rush hour after an early-morning crash involving a tractor trailer carrying a load full of grapes.

State police said the single-vehicle accident occurred around 2:20 a.m. on Interstate 90 eastbound in Westborough when a tractor trailer carrying grapes rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said.

A towing company is on scene with multiple heavy-duty wreckers to help remove the vehicle from the roadway. The right lane and breakdown lane are closed and will remain so throughout the vehicle's removal, which state police said is expected to last through the morning rush hour.

The Westborough board of health is also responding to the scene to check on the status of the grapes before they are off-loaded.