Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
traffic

Tractor Trailer Carrying Grapes Rolls Over, Causing Delays on Mass. Pike

By Marc Fortier

By Marc Fortier

grapes produce pete

Delays are expected on the Massachusetts Turnpike throughout the morning rush hour after an early-morning crash involving a tractor trailer carrying a load full of grapes.

State police said the single-vehicle accident occurred around 2:20 a.m. on Interstate 90 eastbound in Westborough when a tractor trailer carrying grapes rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

mbta 34 mins ago

Delays on Rockport Commuter Rail Line Due to Police Activity

BOSTON 7 mins ago

Baker, Pressley and Markey to Speak at MLK Day Breakfast

A towing company is on scene with multiple heavy-duty wreckers to help remove the vehicle from the roadway. The right lane and breakdown lane are closed and will remain so throughout the vehicle's removal, which state police said is expected to last through the morning rush hour.

The Westborough board of health is also responding to the scene to check on the status of the grapes before they are off-loaded.

This article tagged under:

trafficMassachusetts State PoliceMASS PIKE
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us