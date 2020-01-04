Local
Transit Police: Green Line Strikes Woman in Newton

The woman was brought to a local hospital in serious condition

By Josh Sullivan

MBTA Green line
NBC Boston

A woman in her 40s was brought to the hospital after she was hit by a MBTA Green Line train, according to transit police.

The D-branch train was headed inbound through Newton when the woman was hit around 7:45 p.m. She was brought to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Transit police and Newton's fire department and emergency medical services responded to the scene.

"Transit Police detectives are currently investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. No further information available at this time," a statement from police said.

