Crews were conducting a trench rescue Thursday morning after a wall collapsed on a person in Newton, Massachusetts, authorities said.

According to fire officials, the incident happened in the area of 316 Winchester St. sometime before 8:30 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a large fire department response in the yard of home. An excavator could be seen in the yard.

Not further details were immediately available.