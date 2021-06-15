Local

Tropical Storm Bill Swirls Off the Coast of Massachusetts

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said that Bill was swirling about 240 miles off Nantucket

National Hurricane Center

The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, strengthened slightly off the U.S. eastern seaboard on Tuesday, but not for long. It was expected to dissipate on Wednesday over colder water as it approaches the coast of Nova Scotia.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said that Bill, which became a storm late Monday, was swirling about 240 miles off Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving to the northeast at 31 mph, on a path that doesn’t pose any immediate threat to land.

