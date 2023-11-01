New Hampshire

Truck crash closes all lanes of I-93 southbound in Derry, NH

NewHampshireStatePolice
NECN

A truck crash shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Derry, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said on social media just after 6:30 p.m. that the crash led to a fire. A tractor-trailer and one other vehicle were involved.

People are being advised to seek alternate routes.

Police did not immediately provide any details about whether anyone was injured.

Check back for more information as this story develops.

