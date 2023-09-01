Truck crash spills gravel on Mass. Route 6 at Sagamore Bridge to Cape Cod

A truck crashed on Massachusetts Route 6 at the Sagamore Bridge on Friday, spilling gravel on the highway and closing a lane, officials said.
The crash appeared to be snarling traffic on the bridge to Cape Cod at the start of Labor Day Weekend.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said one lane of Route 6 was closed.
