truck crash

Truck crash spills gravel on Mass. Route 6 at Sagamore Bridge to Cape Cod

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said one lane of Route 6 was closed at the bridge

By Asher Klein

Sagamore Bridge 070515
NBC10 Boston/NECN

A truck crashed on Massachusetts Route 6 at the Sagamore Bridge on Friday, spilling gravel on the highway and closing a lane, officials said.

The crash appeared to be snarling traffic on the bridge to Cape Cod at the start of Labor Day Weekend.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said one lane of Route 6 was closed.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Cape Cod news

racism 2 hours ago

Chatham ‘disturbed' over alleged hate-fueled attempted drowning

Cape Cod Aug 31

More trains to the Cape? Lawmakers pitch regular service to Buzzards Bay

Cape Cod Aug 29

New dolphin rescue facility hopes to help marine mammals stranded off Cape Cod

This article tagged under:

truck crashCape CodtrafficSagamore Bridge
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us