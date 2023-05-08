Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
truck crash

Crashed Truck Spills Debris Across I-95 in Lexington, Slowing Traffic

Aerial footage from the scene showed debris scattered across the highway on either side of the median

By Asher Klein

A crash involving a dump truck on I-95 in Lexington, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 8, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A truck rolled over on Interstate 95 in Lexington, Massachusetts, Monday, causing injuries and snarling traffic, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many injuries the crash caused. Massachusetts State Police said the crash, involving a truck carrying rocks on the northbound side of the highway, closed all but two lanes of traffic in both directions.

The crash took place at Exit 45B, the Department of Transportation said, saying the truck was carrying dirt.

Aerial footage from the scene showed debris scattered across the highway on either side of the median, with a dump truck on its side.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

A crash involving a dump truck on I-95 in Lexington, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 8, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
A crash involving a dump truck on I-95 in Lexington, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 8, 2023.
A crash involving a dump truck on I-95 in Lexington, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 8, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
A crash involving a dump truck on I-95 in Lexington, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Marshfield

Man Arrested for Nude Sunbathing at Popular South Shore Recreational Area

Boston Celtics

Mazzulla Changes Tune About No-Timeout Decision in Celtics' Loss to Sixers

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

truck crashi-95Lexington
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us