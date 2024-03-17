Two arrested in fatal shooting of high school student in Fall River

Two people are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Police have arrested Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel, 19, of Fall River and Giovanni Nunes, 18, of Fall River arrested and have charged both with Accessory to Murder-After the Fact.

Fall River police said they received multiple calls Thursday morning for shots fired in the 100 block of Rock Street.

When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old Colus Jamal Mills-Good, of Fall River suffering from gunshot wounds. He was treated on scene and transported to a local trauma center, where he later died.

Figueroa-Valcarel and Nunes will be arraigned Monday in Fall River District Court.

Mills-Good was a student at the Resiliency Preparatory Academy.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life," Fall River Public School district said in its statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our student’s family, friends and loved ones. We ask that you respect their privacy during this very difficult time."