Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
car crash

Two People Extricated from Car in Revere Crash

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Emergency responders extricated two people from a car that crashed into a utility pole in Revere Thursday morning.

Police believe alcohol is suspected in the crash. The driver initially hit a guard rail before the pole, according to authorities. It took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to cut off the roof of the car and get a person out.

Three passengers were in the car and conscious upon arrival. An ambulance left the scene with sirens blaring. The extent of any injuries remains unclear.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. on North Shore Road in front of the Land of Liquor store. No further information was immediately available.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

Boston Sports Club 1 hour ago

Boston Sports Clubs Close Canton Location

high-risk 2 hours ago

Haverhill Mayor Calls Emergency Meeting on Rising Coronavirus Cases

This article tagged under:

car crashrevereRevere Police
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us