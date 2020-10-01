Two People Extricated from Car in Revere Crash

Emergency responders extricated two people from a car that crashed into a utility pole in Revere Thursday morning.

Police believe alcohol is suspected in the crash. The driver initially hit a guard rail before the pole, according to authorities. It took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to cut off the roof of the car and get a person out.

Three passengers were in the car and conscious upon arrival. An ambulance left the scene with sirens blaring. The extent of any injuries remains unclear.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. on North Shore Road in front of the Land of Liquor store. No further information was immediately available.