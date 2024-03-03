Haverhill

Two people found shot dead inside Haverhill home

The victims were found inside a home on Broadway Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were found shot dead inside a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirms police went to the home on Broadway Street for a well-being check around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived they found two victims - a male and a female - dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims have not been publicly identified pending notification of the family.

There is no known risk to the public, the DA said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities did not say how the violence transpired, but neighbors described an emotional scene playing out when the victims were found.

"There was a couple standing there hugging each other and then a priest came over and hugged them," said neighbor Bruce Randall.

“I’m hearing people scream and cry and running – you see people running down the street like something really bad happened," added neighbor Emily Long.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Four charged with vandalizing cellphone tower in West Boylston

Education 2 hours ago

Boston school staffers on leave over ‘inappropriate use of restraints' on student

The case is under investigation by the DA's office and the Haverhill Police Department.

More details were not immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

HaverhillMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us