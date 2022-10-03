The Head of the Charles Regatta Sponsors Displaced Ukrainian Rowers in This Year's Event

The Head of the Charles Regatta will sponsor a team of Ukrainian rowers and coaches to compete at the annual event this year.

The Ukrainian National Team athletes were displaced by the war in their country, but continued training in other countries. Over the summer, Simmons University rowing coach Andrii Ivanchuk, who was born in Ukraine, approached Regatta organizers and proposed bringing these athletes to the event.

The 28-person team will compete in four different categories in this year’s regatta: Men’s and Women’s Championship Eights, Men’s Championship Double and a Youth Four.

"It is so important for me to support Ukraine by helping them come to this year’s Head Of The Charles," Ivanchuk said in a media release.

Delta airlines, a sponsor of the event, will contribute plane tickets and the Cambridge Office of Tourism is working to provide hotel rooms near the course.

The 2022 Head of the Charles Regatta will be from October 21 -23. It is the world's largest rowing event - this year it will host some 11,000 competitors and is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators to Boston.