Uno Pizzeria and Grill in Boston's Kenmore Square Has Closed

By Boston's Hidden Restaurants

A Boston-based group of deep-dish pizza spots has closed its last location within the Boston city limits.

A message sent to us from the company states that Uno Pizzeria and Grill in Kenmore Square has shut down permanently, confirming what a member of the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page had mentioned earlier. With the closing of this location, there are now no more outlets of the restaurant in Boston itself, as a location in the Back Bay shuttered last fall while another in the Symphony area closed a couple of years ago.

Other locations of Uno in the Greater Boston area -- including in Braintree, Dedham, Framingham, Revere, and Swampscott -- remain in operation.

The address for the now-closed location of Uno Pizzeria and Grill in Kenmore Square was 645 Beacon Street, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for all locations of Uno can be found at https://www.unos.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

