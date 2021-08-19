Local

Update Expected Thursday on Body Found at Milford Storage Facility

Details on what authorities have called an "unattended death" have been scarce so far, including who the person is and what led to their death

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are expected to give an update Thursday on the person's body found at a storage facility this week in Milford, Massachusetts.

The death has been under investigation by the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, which is expecting to hold a news conference with an update Thursday afternoon.

The body was discovered at the Beach Street storage facility Tuesday, and investigators were at the scene Wednesday and Thursday.

Joe Lahoud watched officers come and go from the storage facility from his pizza shop across the way.

"You saw people going in and out of the storage units, so we figured, 'OK, something big is going on,'" he said.

Authorities say a body was found Monday at a storage unit in Milford.

Wesley Savard rents a storage unit in the facility and said he tried to get his motorcycle from it on Wednesday but saw all the police.

"They told me to come back another day," he said.

