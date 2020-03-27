Local
VA Boston Healthcare Temporarily Closes Lowell Clinic, Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

The clinic will temporarily close on Friday for an unknown amount of time

By Shauna Golden

The VA Boston Healthcare System late Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Lowell clinic, due to three staff testing positive for coronavirus, and three additional staff suspected of infection, said VA Public Affairs Officer Pallas Wahl in a statement.

The Lowell clinic was scheduled to close Friday.

The duration of the closure has not yet been announced.

Patients with Friday appointments were notified and are being rescheduled, according to Wahl.

The Lowell clinic is suggesting patients use virtual healthcare, such as telehealth or Veteran Video Connect, during the closure.

Veterans arriving at the Lowell clinic on Friday without an appointment will be greeted and further instructed.

