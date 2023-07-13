Vermont flooding killed man in his Barre home Wednesday

A man died in this week's historic flooding in Vermont, health officials confirmed Thursday.

The Vermont Department of Health confirmed the death of 63-year-old Barre resident Stephen Davoll.

Health officials said that Davoll drowned in his home on Wednesday.

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., issued a statement mourning Davoll's death.

"The loss of a Vermonter is always painful, but it is particularly so this week,' he wrote. "The news of Stephen's death is heartbreaking, and I know that every Vermonter, Margaret and I included, grieves alongside Stephen's family, friends, and neighbors. Our hearts go out to the Davoll family and to the residents of Barre City."

Our hearts go out to the Davoll family and to the residents of Barre City. (2/2) — Senator Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) July 13, 2023

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Barre City Police Department investigated the death.

No further details were immediately available.