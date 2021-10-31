Voice of Red Sox Nation Jerry Remy Remembered: ‘New England Has Lost a Legend'

Red Sox fans and members of the sports broadcasting community in Boston and beyond were grieving Sunday as the news broke that longtime commentator Jerry Remy had died.

A team source told The Boston Globe that Remy had died Saturday. He was 68.

The "RemDawg" was remembered as a funny, insightful and respectful broadcaster, and a touchstone for many who lived in New England over the last few decades.

Many people also brought up his call of the infamous pizza-throwing incident on Patriots' Day 2007, in which a fan threw a slice at another fan who'd just tried to catch a foul ball near left field.

"It's amazing how people have kinda hung to that. … You make calls on hit-and-runs, you make calls on squeezes, and you're known for the pizza thing," Remy told mlb.com earlier this year.

Here is some of what people have been saying on Twitter Sunday morning:

Having trouble finding the words to describe what the loss of Jerry means to me, and to all of us who love the Red Sox. He was insightful, funny, and courageous. It was an honor to call him my friend. We will miss him terribly. #RIPJerryRemy pic.twitter.com/axMBpgbmFd — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) October 31, 2021

Just got a call on the passing of Jerry Remy. Sad, sad day. Jerry was a friend, always offered his support, stayed in touch over the years & had that joyous demeanor in the midst of his cancer fight. New England has lost a legend. God Bless you Jerry. You will be missed. #NESN — Kathryn Tappen (@KathrynTappen) October 31, 2021

Super sad... https://t.co/dqsV4jiH85 — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) October 31, 2021

We will miss you, Jerry Remy.



So glad that you were part of Worcester’s Grand and Glorious Civic Celebration, and that you could feel our city’s love for you.



Rest In Peace, our friend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/d3t0AbZVdR — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) October 31, 2021

Words can’t express my feelings right now so sad to hear about the passing of my former teammate and friend Jerry Remy. Scoot you’ll be dearly missed RIP 💔#Remdog pic.twitter.com/i9d2xGNw9j — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) October 31, 2021

So sad to learn that our friend Jerry Remy has passed away pic.twitter.com/qMSs134nVI — Mike Lynch (@LynchieWCVB) October 31, 2021

This is devastating. Jerry Remy’s voice — and laughs, random questions, and nightly insights that taught me about the sport I love — was the soundtrack to my childhood. Cancer is just the worst. #RIPRemDog https://t.co/vetptKL0Zz — Dave Cavell (@DavidFCavell) October 31, 2021

Jerry Remy's humor was awesome, and will be missed. https://t.co/zlvdlJaYmZ — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 31, 2021

I didn’t know Jerry Remy personally but he was Red Sox baseball for a lot of New Englanders for a lot of years. RIP. — Steve Levy (@espnSteveLevy) October 31, 2021

RIP Jerry Remy. Jerry was as universally beloved across Red Sox Nation as anyone who ever graced Fenway Park. He and Don Orsillo provided nightly TV gold in the NESN broadcast booth. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/VvVRXGSZV9 — Glenn Geffner (@GlennGeffner) October 31, 2021

Dammit.



Jerry Remy will always be a leader and a legend to a city and a fan base that doesn’t give those titles easily.



RIP, RemDawg. https://t.co/mQ4WTqCbnB — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) October 31, 2021

Really sad to wake up to the news that Jerry Remy has passed. Thinking of his family and friends and everyone in Red Sox nation who loved him. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 31, 2021

RIP Jerry Remy, forever a Red Sox legend in the broadcast booth who helped millions around New England fall in love with baseball



All hail “Here Comes the Pizza” pic.twitter.com/jJMLgb17Gl — Joon Lee 이준엽 (@joonlee) October 31, 2021