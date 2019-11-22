Warren Taps US Rep. Ayanna Pressley, 2 Others as ‘Co-chairs’

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has named U.S. Reps. Deb Haaland, Ayanna Pressley and Katie Porter as her campaign co-chairs.

Warren made the announcement Friday on social media with a video of the congresswomen at her campaign rallies.

Haaland of Albuquerque is one of the first Native American women elected to the U.S. House.

Pressley was elected to her Boston-area seat after defeating a Democratic incumbent in a primary last year. She is the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts.

Porter's represents a district south of Los Angeles.

It was not immediately clear what role the co-chairs will play in the campaign.

