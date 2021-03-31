Watch ‘Trauma: Racism in Healthcare' on NBC10 Boston at 7:30 P.M. Wednesday

NBC10 Boston morning news anchor Latoyia Edwards digs into the major disparities that exist in healthcare and the impact these disparities have on the Black community on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in a half hour special, "Trauma: Racism in Healthcare."

The COVID-19 pandemic unfortunately revealed the devastating impact these inequities have on communities of color. Now with the vaccine rolling out; the Black community has expressed hesitancy for opting in. In "Trauma: Racism in Healthcare," NBC10 Boston examines how the Black community is impacted disproportionality by the pandemic and explores the historical trauma that shapes the Black community’s relationship with the healthcare system.

"Trauma: Racism in Healthcare" features an exclusive interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, American physician-scientist and immunologist, who serves as the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president. Fauci addresses the major disparities revealed during the pandemic.

The show also explains the historical trauma that still exists within the Black community and examines how experimentation on people of color, i.e., the Tuskegee Syphilis experiments and those conducted by J. Marion Sims, have seeded a sense of deep distrust among the community.