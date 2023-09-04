Water main break in Tewksbury leaves apartment complex, neighborhood with no water

An apartment complex and nearby neighborhood in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, have been without water during a hot Labor Day weekend because of a water main break that is said to be difficult to repair.

The town manager tells NBC10 Boston that the water main break was discovered Saturday afternoon and resulted in the water being shut off to Ames Pond Apartments and a Catamount Road neighborhood.

According to the official, the break is 15 feet below ground and underneath a box culvert which has made it difficult to repair.

"We are working on a temporary solution to provide water to the neighborhood but the apartment complex will take a few days," the town manager said. "The property management company has tanker trucks on site and are connected them which will allow residents to at least use their bathrooms.​"

Tewksbury police confirmed there is no estimated time for restoration as of now. The department initially said Sunday morning that they were aware of the water outages in Ames Hill Drive and Catamount Road areas, and that crews were working on-site and anticipated resolving the issue by early afternoon.

The Department of Public Works and the private contractor for Ames Hill are still attempting to restore water to the affected areas, police added.

According to police, the water main break caused two complex issues. The first is no water to the Ames Pond apartment complex, which will take time to address due to the depth and location of the break.

Police, citing the town manager and DPW director, said the property management company is addressing any issues/needs with their tenants.

A resident of the apartment tells NBC10 Boston that water tankers are being used as backup. A water pump was activated as a temporary solution and crews are working to have the water supply fully restored.

The second issue is low pressure and in some cases no water to the nearby Catamount Road neighborhood.

To address that, the town manager and DPW director said they are securing a booster pump to connect to the pump station to increase pressure and restore water to the neighborhood.