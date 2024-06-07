Water shoots out of Hynes Convention Center in Boston

Water was shooting across Boylston Street in Boston on Thursday after a water main break at the Hynes Convention Center.

Cell phone video shared with NBC10 Boston shows a massive stream of water pouring from the building, out into the street.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"If I left my office less than a minute sooner I think I would've been swept across Boylston," Kelly Davidson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "This water burst out of Hynes convention center in front of my eyes."

If I left my office less than a minute sooner I think I would’ve been swept across boylston. This water burst out of Hynes convention center in front of my eyes. pic.twitter.com/Lyixws0FaB — KDSTUDIO (@kellyedavidson) June 6, 2024

There was no immediate word on what caused the break.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission for more information.