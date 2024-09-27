Watertown's Wild Willy's Burgers is rebranding, with an ice cream twist

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a location of a small local group of burger places will be rebranding.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Wild Willy's Burgers in Watertown is going to become Belle's Charbroiled Burgers & Ice Cream, with a Facebook thread from the business indicating that both the Wild Willy's name and the western theme will go away because of "part of the agreement with Wild Willy's in York" while also saying that "Renewing the license agreement was prohibitively expensive. Besides after 20 years we thought a refresh would be fun." The thread mentions that the name change is slated to take place in October and a grand opening of the new spot will likely take place early next year.

In addition to the location in York, ME, another outlet of Wild Willy's Burgers can be found in Rochester, NH, and it appears that both of those restaurants will remain as is.

The address for Wild Willy's Burgers in Watertown (and the upcoming Belle's Charbroiled Burgers & Ice Cream) is 46 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA, 02472. The website for Wild Willy's is at wildwillysburgers.com.

