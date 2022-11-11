Ways to Honor Servicemembers on Veterans Day in Massachusetts

On Veteran's Day, there are plenty of ways to recognize those who served, with several events happening in Boston and the surrounding area that are honoring servicemembers.

At the State House, there will be a Veterans Day Ceremony in Memorial Hall with Governor Charlie Baker. But that's only one of the events slated for Friday's holiday.

At 9 a.m., there will be the 70th annual Fitzgerald Post Veterans Day Memorial Service and parade to St. Brigid’s Church in South Boston.

The Patriots will be honoring Vietnam veterans and Gold Star Families at a Special Pinning Ceremony at Gillette Stadium at 10:30 a.m.

Get updates on what’s happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston newsletters.

Meanwhile, at 1 p.m., the Puerto Rican Veterans Day Celebration in the South End will get underway.

There are also smaller ways to honor veterans this month.

In Waltham, the CEO of Mindful HealthCare Agency has been caring for so many veterans over the years, she was looking for a simple gesture members of the community could take to show veterans their support.

That’s why she launched Operation Green Light – and encouraged people to participate throughout the month of November with a green light bulb at their home or business.

"You turn one lightbulb to green and green is a symbol of hope, and so this is a way that we can appreciate and honor veterans," Loyce Kayongo said.