Whale spotted breaching in Boston Harbor

There have been other recent whale sightings up and down the New England coast

By Thea DiGiammerino

"There she blows!"

A whale was spotted breaching in the Boston Harbor on Monday.

Meghan Verdaguer said she was walking up the Deer Island hill when she spotted the marine mammal in the harbor. She captured video as it breached the water. Her video, captured from some distance, give some perspective on the size of the animal as it popped up between boats on the water.

There have been other recent whale sightings up and down the New England coast, including an incredible encounter in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, when a breaching whale capsized a boat. Both the whale and the startled boaters were unharmed - a neighboring pair of fishermen caught it all on camera and rescued the men from the water.


In Plymouth, Massachusetts, five humpbacks were seen bubble feeding up close. And last week a whale was spotted in the harbor near Boston's Logan Airport.

A whale jumped out of the water and capsized a boat off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

