Whale spotted breaching in Boston Harbor

"There she blows!"

A whale was spotted breaching in the Boston Harbor on Monday.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Meghan Verdaguer said she was walking up the Deer Island hill when she spotted the marine mammal in the harbor. She captured video as it breached the water. Her video, captured from some distance, give some perspective on the size of the animal as it popped up between boats on the water.

There have been other recent whale sightings up and down the New England coast, including an incredible encounter in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, when a breaching whale capsized a boat. Both the whale and the startled boaters were unharmed - a neighboring pair of fishermen caught it all on camera and rescued the men from the water.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

In Plymouth, Massachusetts, five humpbacks were seen bubble feeding up close. And last week a whale was spotted in the harbor near Boston's Logan Airport.

A whale jumped out of the water and capsized a boat off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.