‘All Clear’ at Wheaton College After Individual Spotted on Campus With an Ax

Wheaton College has issued an "all clear" after initially warning students and staff to lock themselves indoors after an individual was spotted on campus with an ax.
Around 2:47 p.m., school officials tweeted that an individual "with an ax weapon" was seen on the Wheaton campus near Howard Street. They urged students and staff to go to the nearest secure room and to lock and barricade themselves inside.
Anyone who is not on campus was urged to stay away until notified of an all clear by campus officials.
About 20 minutes later, the school cancelled their alert, saying the person had been located and was not a threat.
Wheaton College is a liberal arts college in Norton, Massachusetts, with about 1,600 undergraduate students.