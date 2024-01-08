Will Belichick's 24-year run as Patriots coach end today?

Bill Belichick says he put everything he had into this season and still enjoys coaching. But following the end to his most tenuous season as an NFL coach, it remained very much unclear whether he'll ever do it again for the New England Patriots.

The New York Jets snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Patriots with a 17-3 win Sunday in what could have been Belichick's final game with the franchise for which he hoisted six Lombardi trophies.

“A disappointing year for all of us — players, coaches, staffers, the entire organization," Belichick said through a scratchy voice after fighting a cold this week. “As far as the future goes, I’ll sit down with (Patriots owner) Robert (Kraft) as I do every year at some point. …

"That’s all I have to say about that right now, because that’s all there is to talk about.”

The Patriots’ 4-13 record is the worst in Belichick’s 29-year NFL coaching career. Sunday’s loss also marked the 178th of Belichick’s career, including the playoffs, tying him with Tom Landry for the most ever. It also ties the record of 165 regular-season losses held by Jeff Fisher and Dan Reeves.

New England now shifts to its most uncertain offseason of the past two-plus decades, with Belichick’s future with the team in the spotlight after a 24-year tenure during which the Patriots won six Super Bowl titles.

But he insisted it hasn't taken away his desire to be on the sideline.

“No, I enjoy coaching. Disappointing season. … That’s how I feel," Belichick said. "The results weren’t good. None of us were happy with those.”

Bill Belichick press conference Monday

Belichick was scheduled to address the media on a 7:30 a.m. conference call Monday morning. Belichick and Kraft are expected to meet later in the day to discuss the coach's future with the franchise.