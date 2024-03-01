Massachusetts

Wind rips off part of Gardner Fire Department's roof

A large piece of standing seam metal roof was blown off of a fire station in Gardner, Massachusetts

Security footage captured part of a Massachusetts fire station's roof being blown off early Thursday morning as heavy winds whipped.

The Gardner Fire Department shared video Thursday showing a piece of standing seam metal roof flying out of place and crumbling.

The incident caused major damage, the fire department said, explaining that a wind gust of about 60 mph was detected.

"Temporary repairs are currently being made," the department wrote.

