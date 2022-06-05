Winthrop Neighborhood Evacuated as Police Respond to Barricaded Subject

A neighborhood in Winthrop, Massachusetts, was evacuated on Sunday night as police said they are working with a barricaded subject who reportedly has a knie and is wearing a bulletproof vest.

Winthrop police said they were called to Overlook Drive shortly after 5:30 p.m. for a "mental health matter." They said they are working with an individual experiencing a mental health crisis, with assistance from state police, in an effort to bring about "a peaceful and safe resolution."

They said residents in the immediate area have been evacuated as a precaution and the scene remains active. Revere Street is closed from Crest Avenue to Shirley Street until further notice, and residents are urged to avoid the area.

State police said their tactical operations team responded at the request of the Winthrop Police Department for a barricaded subject who reportedly has a knife and is wearing a bulletproof vest.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available.