Woman Accused of DUI Following Crash in Cohasset, Mass.

Authorities in Cohasset, Massachusetts responded to a crash scene Saturday night believed to have been caused by a drunk driver.

A 58-year-old woman from Scituate is accused of driving under the influence when she crashed her vehicle on North Main Street near the MBTA Commuter Rail station. Her name has not been released.

Cohasset police and fire responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Saturday night and found the car had gone into the rail crossing. The entire structure which supports the crossing gates, signals and lights had fallen and were blocking both lanes of traffic.

The woman was displaying signs of intoxication, authorities said, and placed under arrest. After refusing medical treatment on scene from paramedics, she was transferred to an area hospital for wounds that aren't believe to be life-threatening.

The woman was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation. She's due in Quincy District Court. It is unclear if she has an attorney.