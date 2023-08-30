New Hampshire

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing 140 items from Victoria's Secret in NH

Nashua Police arrested 22-year-old Jada Cruz of Haverhill, Massachusetts on a warrant for theft.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Tienda de ropa Victoria's Secret
SHUTTERSTOCK

A woman has been arrested for allegedly being part of a group that stole over 100 items from a Victoria's Secret store in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Nashua police arrested 22-year-old Jada Cruz of Haverhill, Massachusetts, on a warrant for theft.

According to authorities, three people entered the store at 310 Daniel Webster Highway, in Nashua, New Hampshire, stealing 140 items valued at $5,593.

Cruz was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court at a later date.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNashua
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us