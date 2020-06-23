Woman Charged In Death of Foster Child, 2, In Her Care

A Massachusetts woman faces charges in connection with the 2015 death of a 2-year-old foster child in her care and injuries to a second toddler in her custody.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Kimberly Malpass, of Auburn, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on reckless endangerment of a child and misleading a police investigation charges.

Authorities say both children were found unresponsive in Malpass' home on Aug. 15, 2015. They were taken to the hospital with symptoms of heatstroke where Avalena Conway-Coxon was pronounced dead. The second child suffered lifelong injuries.

It was unclear if Malpass had an attorney.