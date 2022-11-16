Woman Charged With Murdering Man Not Competent to Stand Trial, Mass. Judge Rules

A woman charged with killing a man she'd been living with in New Bedford, Massachusetts, this March was found incompetent to stand trial for now and will instead be committed to a state hospital, prosecutors said.

Chelsea Pimentel, 34, was arrested after her parents called police to make a welfare check on March 28, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Pimentel had allegedly told her mother that a man had died while she was there.

Kevin Stoughton, 62, was found dead at the apartment on North Sixth Street, where Pimentel had been staying, authorities said. The next day, she was arrested and charged with murder and assault and battery.

Pimentel appeared in Fall River Superior Court on Nov. 4 for a competency hearing and, on Tuesday, a judge found her not competent to stand trial. She's been committed to Worcester State Hospital for six months, after which she'll be reevaluated again on whether she's competent to stand trial.