Woman dead, man injured in Weymouth crash

Massachusetts State Police say they responded to a crash on Route 3 northbound at around 5 a.m.

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Weymouth, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police say they responded to a crash on Route 3 northbound at around 5 a.m.

Authorities say the crash involved two SUVs near Exit 38 for Route 18

A 60-year-old Weymouth woman was declared dead at the scene and a 34-year-old man was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Route 3 was closed for two hours but has since reopened.

Their names are not being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

