Woman Dies After Being Pinned Between Vehicle and Garage

A woman has died after being pinned between a vehicle and the garage of her home Monday in Topsfield, Massachusetts.

First responders were told around 8:30 a.m. that the 72-year-old woman was wedged against a building, according to the Topsfield Fire Department.

Crews performed CPR on the scene, and she was taken to Beverly Hospital, where the Essex County District Attorney's Office says she was pronounced dead.

The woman's identity has not been released.

State and local police investigating the incident believe it was accidental.