Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Athol

Woman Found Dead in Athol River

Police investigation
NBC 7/Calvin Pearce

A woman's body was found in a river in Central Massachusetts this week, and officials identified her Friday.

She was identified as Julia Okrusko, a 37-year-old from Athol, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Her body was found Wednesday morning in the Millers River in Athol, authorities said. The medical examiner's office hasn't confirmed what caused her death but neither foul play nor criminal activity are believed to have been involved.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 11 mins ago

Masks Still Required for Summer School Students in Mass.

Somerville 21 mins ago

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Home in Somerville

Athol police and state police detectives are investigating.

This article tagged under:

AtholMassachusettsdeath investigationJulia OkruskoMillers River
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us