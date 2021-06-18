Woman Found Dead in Athol River

A woman's body was found in a river in Central Massachusetts this week, and officials identified her Friday.

She was identified as Julia Okrusko, a 37-year-old from Athol, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Her body was found Wednesday morning in the Millers River in Athol, authorities said. The medical examiner's office hasn't confirmed what caused her death but neither foul play nor criminal activity are believed to have been involved.

Athol police and state police detectives are investigating.