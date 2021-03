A man was airlifted after being shot Monday in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Police say the victim was shot shortly before 5 p.m. on Wallwind Drive.

He was taken by helicopter to an area hospital, police said. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A female was in custody after the shooting, according to police in Plymouth.

The case is under investigation.