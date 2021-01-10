Woman in Her 20s Killed in Melrose Crash

A woman in her 20s was killed in a car crash late Saturday night in Melrose, Massachusetts, officials announced.

The single vehicle crash is under investigation, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Melrose Chief of Police Michael Lyle confirmed in a press release Sunday.

Around 11 p.m. on Jan. 9, Melrose police responded to the Franklin Street area for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation shows that the woman was allegedly traveling outbound on Franklin Street towards Stoneham when it entered the wrong side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree, causing the car to catch on fire, officials say.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

This is an open and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Melrose Police Department.