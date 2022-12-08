Local

Woman Killed in Bellingham Crash

A 53-year-old woman from Holliston, Massachusetts, died after her pickup truck rolled over on Interstate 495 in Bellingham, police said

A woman has died after a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 495 in Bellingham, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded around 6 p.m. to 911 calls that a pickup truck had rolled over at mile marker 47 on the southbound side of the highway.

The driver, a 53-year-old Holliston woman, died at the scene, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to investigators. The driver was the only person in the truck.

Authorities did not immediately release any further information.

