Woman who allegedly stole purse from Allston-Brighton Toy Drive arrested

A woman who allegedly stole a purse from the Allston-Brighton Toy Drive last weekend has been arrested, according to Boston police, who had asked earlier this week for the public's help identifying her.

Ji Li was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Friday after detectives saw her walking on Massachusetts Avenue towards St. Botolph Street in the South End, police said.

The 44-year-old Boston resident was wanted for larceny from a building and attempt to commit a crime in connection to an incident that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 15 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Corrib Pub, located at 396 Market Street in Brighton.

According to police, it was Li who was seen searching through patrons' personal belongings before stealing a purse during the Allston-Brighton Toy Drive.

Police had released several photos of the suspect, who they wanted to identify. There was no word Saturday if any tips from the public may have helped with the investigation, or how detectives narrowed in on Li.

Li is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if she had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges she's facing.