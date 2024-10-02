Highway closed in Worcester amid major police investigation

Interstate 190 is closed in Worcester, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. The highway was closed at Exit 2.
Police were called to the scene about 3:40 p.m. for reports of a man on the highway with a gun, state police said. They noted the scene is secure and a man was in custody.
A large number of police officers were at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.
Also Wednesday, Worcester police urged drivers to avoid I-190 because of heavy traffic. It wasn't immediately clear if that was related. They initially shared a post saying to avoid I-90.