Worcester

Highway closed in Worcester amid major police investigation

A large number of police officers were at the scene; Worcester police urged drivers to avoid I-190 because of heavy traffic

By Asher Klein

Police on I-190 in Worcester on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Interstate 190 is closed in Worcester, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. The highway was closed at Exit 2.

Police were called to the scene about 3:40 p.m. for reports of a man on the highway with a gun, state police said. They noted the scene is secure and a man was in custody.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A large number of police officers were at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Also Wednesday, Worcester police urged drivers to avoid I-190 because of heavy traffic. It wasn't immediately clear if that was related. They initially shared a post saying to avoid I-90.

More Worcester news

Worcester Sep 26

Worcester high school soccer fight leads to charges against 2 teens

Worcester Sep 23

Worcester police seek 14-year-old missing since last month

Enrique Delgado-Garcia Sep 18

Who will investigate the death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia?

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us