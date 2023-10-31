Worcester police searching for 2 missing girls

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for two young girls who have been reported missing in the last week.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Worcester Police Department asked for the public's help to find 12-year-old Angelina Tran.

Authorities said Tran ran away from a Lincoln Street program, but they did not say when this occurred. She was last seen running toward Belmont Street.

In a separate post Tuesday afternoon, police requested public assistance in the search for 11-year-old Amy Muriel.

Police said Muriel walked away from Union Hill School, but did not say when. They noted she might be in the area of the Hill-O-Ween, an event advertised on the same Facebook page as being held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at 91 Dorchester Street.

The police department did not give a physical description of Muriel or say what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Tran is described as being about 4'11. Police say when she was last seen, she was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, white sneakers, and green pants with cartoon characters on them.

Anyone with information about either missing child is asked to call 508-799-8606 or dial 911.