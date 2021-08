A baby who went missing in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning has been found safe.

The 4-day-old girl went missing from the area of Southbridge and Cambridge streets and was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Police said around 12:30 p.m. that the baby had been found safe.

Police had said the baby may have been with a 19-year-old woman. They said the baby was taken without permission. The woman is not a family member and did not have permission to have the baby.