Worcester Police Search for Missing 26-Year-Old Man

By Young-Jin Kim

Authorities in Worcester are seeking the public’s help as they search for a missing 26-year-old man who has been missing for several weeks.

Worcester police said Paul Leite, reported missing on Sept. 28, was last seen being dropped off at a Santander Bank in Westwood.

Leite, who has ties to the Fall River area, was working for a construction company at a site in Westwood at the time of his disappearance, police said.

An investigation into his whereabouts is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to send and anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD, along with your message, or to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

