Worcester

Worcester Police Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Boy

Worcester Police

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Sean Leblanc-Peterson was last seen Monday afternoon, police said. He is described as being about 5'10 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Leblanc-Peterson was wearing a gray "Deadpool" shirt with grey or black shorts. He was on a royal blue mountain bike.

Anyone with information should call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8600.

