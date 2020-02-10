Local
Worcester Shooting Leaves 2 Injured

Two people were injured after being shot early Monday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police responded around 1 a.m. to a report of gunshots on Northampton Street. Two victims were found with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The patients were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call 508-799-8651 or send an anonymous text to 274637 with "TIPWPD" in the message.

