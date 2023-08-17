Worcester's diocese announces restrictive LGBTQ+ policy in Catholic schools

A new policy at Catholic schools in Worcester, Massachusetts, will prohibit LGBTQ+ students from expressing themselves.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Worcester's new policy goes into effect at the start of the new school year.

The policy requires students "to conduct themselves at school in a manner consistent with their biological sex." Students also "may not advocate, celebrate, or express same-sex attraction in such a way as to cause confusion or distraction in the context of Catholic school classes, activities, or events."

Bishop Robert McManus approved the policy, called "Catholic Education and the Human Person," in late June, but it was not announced until this week. It affects students at 21 schools.

"They issued a policy from the diocese to all of the schools to be able to have some consistency," said Raymond Delisle, chancellor and director of communications for the diocese.

The policy cites canon law of the Catholic Church and points made by Pope Francis.

"It's not citing specific feelings or issues by an individual bishop or an individual person, but really citing and basing it all on what the church has been teaching all along," Delisle said.

The diocese says schools will "consider the gender of all students as being consistent with their biological sex" in regards to pronouns, restrooms, locker rooms, uniforms, sports and dances.

"If we treat our children in a way that is different than how they want to be treated, then what are we doing?" asked community activist Guillermo Creamer.

The policy notes that the diocese prohibits the more than 5,000 students within their schools from bullying or harassing anyone based on their sexual orientation.

"We're not looking to demonize or bully or anything like that," Delisle said.

Some have their doubts.

"It definitely has a chilling effect on children and teens and their identity," said child welfare attorney Rush O'Mara.

NBC10 Boston asked the diocese if there are certain schools that will not abide by the policy. It said there was a letter submitted by certain high schools that will be addressed by the bishop within the next few weeks.