Mystic Generating Station

Workers at Mass. Power Plant Go on Strike

Dozens of unionized employees at Mystic Generating Station in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood started their strike Saturday morning

EVERETT, MA – NOVEMBER 4: The Exelon power plant sits on the Mystic River in Everett, MA next to the Encore Boston Casino on Nov. 4, 2019. The power plant is the subject of a court dispute over the value of the property and the taxes Exelon pays The City of Everett. Wynn Resorts, Encore Boston casino owner, has a keen interest in seeing some of the sprawling 69-acre Mystic site redeveloped, in part to make the place look more like Las Vegas and less like the industrial Everett waterfront. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Workers at the largest power plant in Massachusetts have gone on strike over what they call public safety issues and concerns about working conditions.

Dozens of unionized employees at Mystic Generating Station in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood started their strike Saturday morning.

The Utility Workers Union of America Local 369 says ownership has repeatedly cut corners and deferred important maintenance upgrades at the plant, jeopardizing the retention of highly-skilled, long-time employees.

The 2,001-megawatt, oil and natural gas fired plant is owned by Illinois-based Exelon Power.

The company said in a statement it's currently negotiating with the union to agree on a contract "that appropriately balances'' the interests of employees and the company.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

