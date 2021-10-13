Wu Holds Wide Lead Over Essaibi George Ahead of First 1-on-1 Debate, New Poll Shows

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu is currently leading her opponent and fellow City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George by 32 points in the race for mayor, a new poll shows.
Less than three weeks from the November election, Wu’s support among those polled stands at 57%, a significant advantage compared to Essaibi’s 25%. Sixteen percent of voters remain undecided, according to the poll.
The poll, conducted by MassINC Polling Group for WBUR, the Dorchester Reporter and the Boston Foundation, surveyed 501 Boston likely voters between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12. The margin of error for the poll is around 4.9% with a 95% level of confidence.
The survey shows a significant lead for Wu in most categories, including both men and women, with total support of 53% and 60%, respectively.
Wu also continues to lead in all racial demographics, with support from 57% of white voters, 57% of Black voters, 62% of Latino voters and 63% of Asian voters. By comparison, 31% of white voters, 14% of Black voters, 20% of Latino voters and 11% of Asian voters said they were likely to vote for or leaned toward voting for Essaibi George.
In the September preliminary elections, Wu led the way with 33% of the vote, with Essaibi George second at 22%. Wu's lead seems to only be widening as the Nov. 2 election approaches.
Eighty-one percent of voters who claimed to have voted for Andrea Campbell in the preliminary elections and 50% of Kim Janey voters are now supporting Wu, while 66% of John Barros voters are now leaning toward Essaibi George, the poll shows.
The poll also surveyed the voters on their priorities, and shows that 82% of voters consider improving the Boston public schools a major priority, followed by 72% for controlling housing costs and 69% for improving the transportation system.
The two candidates are set to face off at 7 p.m. Wednesday in their first one-on-one mayoral debate. The second debate will be broadcast and livestreamed from the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center next Tuesday, Oct.19, at 7 p.m.
Whoever wins on Nov. 2 will make history as the first woman and first person of color to be elected mayor.