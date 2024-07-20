Waterbury

4 killed in head-on crash in Waterbury, Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Four people have died after a head-on crash in Waterbury on Friday night.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Thomaston Avenue around 11 p.m. after a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to police, a car was going south on Thomaston Avenue when it collided head-on with a car going north in the same area. Both vehicles were reportedly speeding.

Investigators said after the crash, both vehicles caught on fire and became engulfed in flames.

Three people inside of one vehicle and one person inside of the other vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said all four people were adults. Their identities have not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us