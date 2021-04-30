Texas

90 Migrants Found Crammed Inside Houston House in Alleged Smuggling Operation

Some had COVID-19 symptoms and were being held inside the home for testing, police said

Houston police
Houston Police Department

Authorities investigating a reported kidnapping Friday came upon an alleged human smugglers' house holding more than 90 migrants, some with COVID-19 symptoms, Houston police said.

Investigators worked overnight to track down the location in southwest Houston after receiving a call about a potential kidnapping late Thursday, said Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards of the Houston Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

None of the migrants was in particularly ill health, he said, but they remained inside the two-story home Friday because some showed signs of COVID-19. They will all be tested for the virus, Edwards said in a news conference.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 3 hours ago

U.S. to Restrict Travel From India Effective May 4 as Covid Surge Devastates the Country

Business 2 hours ago

TSA Extends Mask Requirement for Planes, Buses and Trains Through Mid-September

This article tagged under:

TexasHoustonImmigrationmigrants
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us