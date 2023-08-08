Providence

Providence City Hall evacuated, people told to stay indoors due to ‘active law enforcement incident'

Aerial footage showed multiple police cruisers in the area

By Marc Fortier

NBC

Providence City Hall has been evacuated and people in the downtown area are being asked to remain indoors as police deal with what city officials referred to as an "active law enforcement incident."

The City of Providence sent out a tweet at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday asking people to avoid the area of Washington Street downtown.

"Remain inside & await further instructions," they said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Aerial footage showed multiple police cruisers in the area of Providence City Hall.

Providence police told WJAR that City Hall had been evacuated.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

ProvidenceRhode Island
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us