Providence City Hall evacuated, people told to stay indoors due to ‘active law enforcement incident'

Providence City Hall has been evacuated and people in the downtown area are being asked to remain indoors as police deal with what city officials referred to as an "active law enforcement incident."

The City of Providence sent out a tweet at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday asking people to avoid the area of Washington Street downtown.

"Remain inside & await further instructions," they said.

— City of Providence (@CityofProv) August 8, 2023

Aerial footage showed multiple police cruisers in the area of Providence City Hall.

Providence police told WJAR that City Hall had been evacuated.

No further information was immediately available.